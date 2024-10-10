Japan Police Chief Says Taking Hakamata's Acquittal Seriously

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency is taking seriously the acquittal of former death-row inmate Iwao Hakamata 58 years after his arrest in a family murder case, NPA Commissioner General Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said on Thursday.

Tsuyuki said at a press conference that Shizuoka prefectural police will review the case. "We will fully accept what we should learn from the case, and will conduct more careful and appropriate investigations," he said.

He did not directly mention Shizuoka District Court's latest ruling, which acknowledged the fabrication of evidence in the case.

Hakamata's acquittal became final on Wednesday after prosecutors waived their right to appeal the court ruling. Takayoshi Tsuda, head of the Shizuoka prefectural police department, apologized on the same day for the situation Hakamata had long been placed in.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]