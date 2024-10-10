Japan, S. Korea Leaders Agree to Continue Shuttle Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday and agreed to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders, which was resumed during the tenure of Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida.

The two leaders met in person for the first time since Ishiba took office on Oct. 1. They had phone talks on Oct. 2.

During the meeting, Ishiba and Yoon also agreed to work to strengthen economic and security cooperation and promote personnel exchanges as next year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

They vowed to make next year a year of great progress in bilateral relations.

On North Korea, the Japanese and South Korean leaders shared serious concern over its recent moves, including military cooperation with Russia. They reaffirmed cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two countries and the United States in responding to the reclusive country.

