Ishiba, China's Li Agree to Promote Strategic Ties

Vientiane, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed Thursday to promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between the two countries and develop constructive and stable bilateral relations.

At their meeting in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, Ishiba urged the Chinese side to promptly provide information on the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China last month.

It was Ishiba's first meeting with a senior Chinese official since taking office on Oct. 1.

During the 35-minute meeting, the new Japanese leader said that there is potential for cooperation between Japan and China, as well as pending issues, and that he will work to ensure that the people of both countries can enjoy the fruits of the development of bilateral relations.

Li voiced his eagerness to establish good relations between the two countries, and noted that it is in the interest of the people of both countries to build a stable bilateral relationship suitable for a new era.

