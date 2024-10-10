Japan's New Defense Chief Eyes Early S. Korea Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Defense Minister Gen Nakatani obtained Thursday the South Korean defense chief's promise to help realize his early visit to the neighboring country.

During a videoconference, Nakatani and Kim Yong-hyun also agreed to promote Japan-South Korea and Japan-South Korea-U.S. cooperation further.

"We hope to continue to communicate closely with the South Korean side," Nakatani told reporters after his first talks with Kim as defense minister of the cabinet of new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

A Japanese defense chief last visited South Korea in October 2015. The visit was made by Nakatani.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]