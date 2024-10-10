Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 22 Pct in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan shrank by an estimated 22 pct from a year earlier in September, data from four major brewers showed Thursday.

Sales were hit by the fallout from a liquor tax hike for beer-like "third-segment" alcoholic beverages and price increase for "happoshu" low-malt quasi-beer products in October last year, as well as by a commercial demand decline due to unfavorable weather conditions including typhoon-caused downpours.

Sales volume fell 25 pct at Kirin Brewery Co., 24 pct at Suntory Spirits Ltd. and 10 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd. Asahi Breweries Ltd. posted a 19 pct drop in value.

By product, sales of beer dropped 2 pct and those of "happoshu" plunged 21 pct. Meanwhile, third-segment sales tumbled 46 pct, extending their losing streak to 24 months.

"Overall sales are expected to show a turnaround in October as the adverse effects of the tax hike and happoshu markups would dissipate, although the third segment's slump is likely to continue," a company official said.

