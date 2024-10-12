Japan MSDF Vessels Expected to Have Better Internet Environment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The "barely there" telecommunications situation that Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel currently face is expected to change for the better, as the MSDF plans to make a new satellite communications service available on its vessels.

Hoping to create an environment where MSDF members can freely use the internet while at sea, the MSDF plans to introduce U.S. aerospace company SpaceX's Starlink service on its vessels.

The MSDF is seeking funds in the government's fiscal 2025 budget to introduce the service on 48 vessels, with the goal of making the service available on almost all of its major vessels by the end of fiscal 2028.

In May, the MSDF began a trial of the Starlink service on the training ships Kashima and Shimakaze for future MSDF leaders, and has received glowing feedback.

Currently on MSDF destroyers, mobile phone services cannot be used indoors at any time and are unavailable even outdoors when deep at sea. Crew members can still contact their families via email, but are only allowed to use satellite lines twice a day and can send almost nothing but text messages, due to limited communication speeds and capacity.

