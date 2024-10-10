Fast Retailing's Annual Sales Top 3 T. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. said Thursday that its annual group sales topped 3 trillion yen for the first time, thanks to robust overseas operations, mainly in Europe and North America.

In the business year ended August, the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing brand posted sales of 3,103.8 billion yen, up 12.2 pct from the previous year.

The company's operating profit climbed 31.4 pct to 500.9 billion yen, and its net profit grew 25.6 pct to 371.9 billion yen, both record highs.

For the year to August 2025, the company projected sales of 3.4 trillion yen, up 9.5 pct from the year ended this August, an operating profit of 530 billion yen, up 5.8 pct, and a net profit of 385 billion yen, up 3.5 pct.

