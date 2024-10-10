Japan's Empress Emerita Begins Rehab after Femur Fracture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko began rehabilitation after breaking her right femur, and so far everything has been going well, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The 89-year-old former Empress successfully underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday and has since been in the hospital.

According to Yasuhiko Nishimura, the agency's grand steward, she is doing rehabilitation exercises in a wheelchair and even moving her left leg to maintain muscle strength. Her pain from the broken bone has receded significantly.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito was relieved to know that surgery was successful, Nishimura also said.

