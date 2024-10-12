2024 POLLS: JCP Unlikely to Withdraw Candidates for Opposition Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party is unlikely to withdraw its constituency candidates for cooperation with other opposition parties in the Oct. 27 general election, its leader, Tomoko Tamura, has indicated.

The foundations for electoral cooperation among opposition parties "have collapsed," Tamura said in an interview with Jiji Press and other news organizations on Thursday.

She blamed the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan for the current situation, saying that during the CDP's leadership race last month, there were remarks that jeopardized efforts to abolish the country's national security legislation.

In the upcoming House of Representatives election, Tamura said, "It's that each opposition party will work to corner the (ruling) Liberal Democratic Party on its own."

The JCP leader added, however, "We don't believe at all that cooperation (among opposition parties) has ended." She suggested that limited cooperation could continue based on the situation in each constituency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]