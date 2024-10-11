INTERVIEW: Hayashi Vows "Effective Approach" to Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will take an "effective approach" to bringing back Japanese abductees from North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who doubles as minister in charge of the abduction issue, said in an interview this week.

The abduction issue is a "top priority" for the administration of new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as the abductees in North Korea and their families in Japan are becoming elderly, Hayashi stressed.

While declining to comment on Ishiba's proposal to set up liaison offices in Tokyo and Pyongyang, Hayashi said, "Under the government's responsibility, we will take the most effective approach to realize the return of all abductees as soon as possible."

Regarding the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election late last month, Hayashi called his fourth-place finish in the party election "a great result" and said he was "very satisfied." But he added, "I must not just feel satisfied because I must win if I fight. I will continue to work hard."

After Ishiba won the latest leadership election, Hayashi said, "I will focus on supporting the prime minister and fulfilling my duties."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]