2024 POLLS: Komeito Seeking Ruling Bloc's Majority Win in Tough Race

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Keiichi Ishii, new head of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ally, sees a majority of seats in the House of Representatives as the make-or-break line for the ruling coalition in the upcoming general election.

In a recent interview, Ishii offered the view that public criticism of the LDP's political fund scandal remains too severe to allow the ruling bloc to enjoy a big victory in the Oct. 27 snap election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Although media polls showed that LDP government approval ratings rebounded to around 50 pct after Shigeru Ishiba became prime minister earlier this month, "the tough situation hasn't changed for the LDP and Komeito," he observed.

But Komeito aims to win in all 11 single-seat constituencies where the party will field its own candidates and to secure or exceed the preelection strength of 23 under the proportional representation system, Ishii, who succeeded longtime leader Natsuo Yamaguchi last month, said.

"We want to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the party's founding next month with election victories," he stressed.

