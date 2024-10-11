2024 POLLS: CDP's Noda Eager to End LDP-Led Regime

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda has voiced ambitions of ending the Liberal Democratic Party-led regime in the Oct. 27 general election.

"It's not unrealistic for the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, to lose their majority" in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament, Noda said in a recent interview with Jiji Press and other media outlets

"There will be a chance of a regime change if we become the biggest force, even without a majority," said Noda, elected president of the main opposition party late last month.

"The LDP and Komeito failing to secure a majority would bring drastic changes to politics," he added.

On his party's objective in the general election, Noda said that making the ruling camp lose its Lower House majority is "a must."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]