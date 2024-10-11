Japan, India Agree to Advance Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, have agreed to advance security cooperation between the two countries.

At their meeting in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday, Ishiba told Modi that Tokyo will start work to realize Modi's proposed visit to Japan.

"We want to further promote cooperation with India in the fields of economy, security and people-to-people exchange," Ishiba said.

The two leaders also agreed to work together toward peace and stability of the international community.

