Ishiba Condemns Sovereignty Violations at East Asia Summit

Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday condemned actions that violate his country's sovereignty in the East China Sea, apparently with China in mind, at an East Asia Summit meeting in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Ishiba expressed strong opposition to "continuing and intensifying activities that infringe upon Japan's sovereignty and provocative military activities in the East China Sea."

The prime minister also voiced concerns about the situation in the South China Sea and vowed to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

According to the Japanese government, other participating countries also showed concerns about the situation in the East and South China seas, with one participant mentioning the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight.

Ishiba noted that Japan and China "bear great responsibilities for the peace and prosperity of the international community" including Southeast Asia, and stressed that Japan will continue dialogue with China.

