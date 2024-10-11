Japanese Princess Aiko Arrives in Saga Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko arrived in Saga Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern region aboard a commercial flight Friday to watch this year's Japan Games, renamed from the National Sports Festival.

The trip marks the first occasion for the 22-year-old princess to perform official duties outside Tokyo alone.

The princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is to watch athletics competitions at Saga Stadium in the city of Saga on Friday afternoon.

Later on Friday, she will visit the Saga Castle History Museum to inspect its exhibition and a short play.

On the next day, the princess will watch judo matches in Saga Arena and visit the prefectural blood center of the Japanese Red Cross Society.

