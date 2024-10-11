Man Referred to Prosecutors over Tokyo Street Go-Karts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have sent public prosecutors papers on a man who allowed two foreign tourists without a proper license to drive go-karts on public roads in April.

The man in his 40s responsible for a Tokyo rental go-kart company is suspected of leasing go-karts to the foreigners without checking their licenses properly.

According to investigative sources, the Metropolitan Police Department sought indictment of the man. The suspect has admitted the allegations against him, saying that he did not notice that their licenses were invalid as he was busy with reception work. He was referred to the public prosecutors Sept. 3.

The two foreign tourists were driving go-karts near an intersection in Tokyo’s Minato Ward shortly after 6 p.m. April 7 when one of them hit a passenger car parked on the side of the road.

Police later found that the two had international driver’s licenses that were not valid in Japan. Both were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving without a license in violation of the road traffic law.

