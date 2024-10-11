Japan Govt to Spend Extra 50.9 B. Yen on Noto Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to spend an additional 50,931.54 million yen from its fiscal 2024 reserve funds on disaster relief for the Noto Peninsula, hit by a huge earthquake and massive rain this year.

It will be the seventh round of fiscal spending to aid the central Japan peninsula since the Jan. 1 quake, bringing the total to 715 billion yen. The peninsula also suffered landslides and floods due to last month's downpour.

Ishiba has set out regional revitalization and disaster reduction as his flagship policies. The latest decision followed his visit to the peninsula Saturday.

The planned aid includes 2.6 billion yen to improve disaster evacuation centers, such as by dispatching food trucks that serve hot meals to disaster victims, in line with Ishiba's campaign pledges in the leadership election of his Liberal Democratic Party last month.

Also planned is 32.8 billion yen to restore damaged roads, riverbanks and other infrastructure facilities, as well as 15.5 billion yen for disaster waste disposal to accelerate demolition of damaged houses.

