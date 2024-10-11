Toyota Racing Unit Forges Partnership with U.S. F1 Team

Newsfrom Japan

Oyama, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s motorsport unit Toyota Gazoo Racing said Friday that it has agreed on vehicle development cooperation with a U.S. racing team for the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The leading Japanese automaker hopes the partnership with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will enable young Japanese drivers and others to gain experience in the F1 and grow. Toyota Gazoo Racing's training drivers, engineers and mechanics will take part in the F1 team's test drives.

"Japanese children may be able to ride the world's fastest car" in the future, Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda told reporters in the town of Oyama in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, stressing that the tie-up will lead to talent development and dreams.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]