Japan PM Pledges to Help Laos on Decarbonization

Vientiane, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday promised Tokyo's cooperation with Laos in its decarbonization efforts.

At a meeting with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane, Ishiba also said that Japan will work on disposal of unexploded ordnances in the Southeast Asian nation. "It is very important to remove unexploded bombs which still kill and injure innocent people," Ishiba said.

Both prime ministers exchanged opinions about the situation in the East China and South China Seas, where China is increasing its acts of intimidation, and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

