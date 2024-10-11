Japan Defense Min. to Visit Europe, Attend NATO Meet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday that he will visit Belgium and Italy over six days from Wednesday to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting in Belgium.

Nakatani will be the first Japanese defense minister to attend a NATO conference. He is also set to attend the first meeting of defense ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies in Italy.

Through the events, he will seek to display Japan's unity with the West in light of China's hegemonic ambitions.

South Korea, Australia and New Zealand were also invited to the NATO meeting.

"We want to share the recognition that security in Europe and the Atlantic and that in the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable, and to strengthen cooperation," Nakatani said.

