Doraemon Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese voice actress Nobuyo Oyama, who played nationally famous anime character Doraemon for 26 years, died of old age at a facility in Tokyo on Sept. 29. She was 90.

A native of Tokyo, Oyama, whose real name was Nobuyo Yamashita, made her debut as an actress in television drama "Konohitomi" in 1956, when she belonged to the training school of actors' group Haiyuza.

Utilizing her unique voice, she later played TV anime characters such as Kunimatsu Ishida in "Harris no Kaze," the first Katsuo Isono in "Sazaesan" and Kappei Jin in "Muteki-Chojin Zambot 3."

She played Doraemon in TV anime and movie versions, as well as in TV commercials, from 1979 to 2005.

Oyama was also known as a cooking expert. One of her books about cooking became a bestseller.

