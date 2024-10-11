Ishiba Touts Summit with China's Li as Clue to Solutions

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his summit with Chinese Premier Li Qiang the previous day provided a clue to resolving various issues between the two countries.

Ishiba was speaking at a press conference in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, after attending a series of summit meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as bilateral summits with China and South Korea.

"We hope to continue efforts in areas where we cooperate, while clearly recognizing differences as differences," the new Japanese leader said.

Ishiba said that during the summit with Li, he explained Japan's positions on the recent violation of Japanese airspace by a Chinese military plane and the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China in September.

The prime minister said he will work to allow the people of both countries to benefit from the development of bilateral relations through the efforts of both governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]