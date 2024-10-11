Nissan to Commercialize Vehicle-to-Grid Technology in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Cranfield, Britain, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it will commercialize a technology to supply power transmission and distribution grids with power stored in electric vehicle batteries in Britain in 2026.

With the bidirectional vehicle-to-grid, or V2G, technology, Nissan said that people will be able to use EV-stored electricity to power their homes or to sell excess power to electric power firms.

Nissan's V2G technology will be featured in some EV models sold in Britain, with the list gradually expanding to include vehicles sold in other European markets.

The biggest feature of V2G technology will be the effective use of renewable energy by using the EVs as storage batteries, Nissan said. If people charge their EV batteries during the night, when electricity is cheaper, and use the power stored in the batteries during the day, they will be able to cut their household energy costs.

At an event held at a Nissan research and development base in Cranfield, Britain, Nissan Senior Vice President Joji Tagawa said that the V2G technology will play an important role in differentiating Nissan's products from those of other automakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]