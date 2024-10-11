Honda's 1st EV Plant Opens in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Friday its new plant with an annual production capacity of some 120,000 electric vehicles has opened in Wuhan in the central China province of Hubei.

The first EV-only plant for Honda started operations in September. It has an automated vehicle assembly process for efficient production.

Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., a joint company between Honda and China's Dongfeng Motor Corp., invested some 4 billion yuan to build the plant.

With the launch of the new EV plant, Honda aims to boost sales in China, where it has been struggling due to sluggish gasoline vehicle sales, as the Chinese government promotes new energy vehicles including EVs.

The Japanese company plans to release 10 EV models in China by 2027, including the Ye series unveiled in April this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]