Nihon Univ. Sports Club Officials Defraud Students of 115 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials at Nihon University's weightlifting, track and field, and skating clubs fraudulently collected a total of around 115.6 million yen in the name of school entrance and other fees from students, the university said Friday.

The then weightlifting club official collected a total of 50.8 million yen from 56 students who were exempted from school entrance and other fees by telling them a lie that the exemption would take effect from the second year, according to the university. The money has been returned to the students.

The former official has admitted to the fraud, and the university is considering filing a criminal complaint against the former official.

Meanwhile, 25 students in the track and field club were found to have been defrauded of a total of about 41 million yen, while 19 people in the skating club were found to have been defrauded of some 23 million yen.

"We urge Nihon University to clarify the details of the matter and take strict measures against those involved," education minister Toshiko Abe told a press conference the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]