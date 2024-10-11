Japan's Hibakusha Group Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday that it has selected the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Nihon Hidankyo will be the first Japanese recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize since former Prime Minister Eisaku Sato received it in 1974.

The Nobel committee recognized the group's nearly 70-year efforts at home and abroad to share the experiences of "hibakusha" atomic bomb survivors.

"The extraordinary efforts of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the hibakusha have contributed greatly to the establishment of a nuclear taboo," the committee said in a statement.

The prize will be given to the group "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again," it said.

