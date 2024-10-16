2024 POLLS: DPFP Head Not Rule Out Alliance with CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, has not clearly denied the possibility of his party forming a coalition with the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan after the Oct. 27 general election.

"I have no idea what the (political) landscape will be like after the election" for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Tamaki said in a recent interview.

The DPFP and CDP are apart over basic policies including energy, however.

"The CDP says it will reduce nuclear power plants to zero in its platform, but Japan's energy self-sufficiency is too low to allow abolition of any power generation means," he said.

Tamaki also expressed frustration with the CDP's inaction after the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, which backs both the CDP and DPFP, called on the two parties to discuss the energy matter.

