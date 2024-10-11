Japan Set to Lead Asia Zero-Emission Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Asia Zero Emission Community framework gave the nod in Vientiane on Friday to a plan for Japan to lead efforts to promote electricity production from renewable energy resources, including the development of power grids.

The members of the second AZEC summit, chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also agreed on a 10-year action plan to not only push forward individual projects but bring the framework to a next stage through rule-making and policy coordination, Ishiba told a press conference after the meeting in the Laotian capital.

Originally proposed in 2022 by Ishiba's immediate predecessor, Fumio Kishida, the AZEC framework currently comprises Japan, Australia and all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations except Myanmar. The first summit was held in Tokyo last December.

According to a joint statement adopted at the Vientiane meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the initiative's principles of tackling climate change, promoting economic growth and securing energy security all at the same time.

While recognizing different approaches over decarbonization, the leaders mentioned the importance of liquefied natural gas, which emits less carbon dioxide than other fossil fuels, and of cooperation over the safe and peaceful use of nuclear power.

