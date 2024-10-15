Japan's Low-Alcohol Drink Market Fizzing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Low-alcohol drinks are gaining ground in the Japanese market, with makers increasingly targeting those who do not usually drink alcohol.

Amid increasing concern about the health impact of high alcohol, drink makers are developing low-alcohol products and introducing spaces where consumers can enjoy such drinks casually.

According to research company Intage Inc., sales of drinks with an alcohol content of 8-9 pct had led the overall alcoholic drinks market thanks to the popularity mainly among those who want to get drunk quickly.

But the segment incurred a sales drop for the third consecutive year from 2021. In February this year, the health ministry issued its first guidelines calling for moderate drinking, dealing an additional blow to such drinks.

Drink makers are rushing to expand their product lineups, taking the recent developments as a business opportunity for low-alcohol beverages.

