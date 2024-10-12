Lawson, FamilyMart Post Higher 1st-Half Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store operators Lawson Inc. and FamilyMart Co. posted higher consolidated net profits for their fiscal first half ended in August, driven by strong sales of private-brand products as consumers have been struggling with higher prices.

Lawson reported record operating revenue and net profit for the first half as its customer number and per-customer revenue grew after the company beefed up its sales promotion and home delivery services.

Lawson's operating revenue rose 4.9 pct from a year before to 572.1 billion yen, and its net profit grew 8 pct to 34.9 billion yen.

FamilyMart's net profit nearly doubled to 65.4 billion yen, though its operating revenue fell 1.4 pct to 257.5 billion yen. Its private-brand clothing and food sold well. In addition, the company booked a special profit from the reorganization of its China business.

Seven & i Holdings Co.'s 7-Eleven convenience store operations were sluggish both in Japan and abroad in the six months ended in August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]