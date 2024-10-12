Ishiba Reiterates Call for Revising Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his call Saturday for revising the bilateral status of forces agreement with the United States.

"I know how hard it would be, but we shouldn't give up. I'm determined to realize it without fail," Ishiba said of his proposal for revising the pact at a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club.

The debate brought together leaders from seven major political parties ahead of the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

Ishiba, also LDP president, said, "I may express expectations" about monetary policy.

On whether to introduce a selective dual surname system for married couples, he said: "We'll reach a conclusion. The matter should not be dragged on indefinitely."

