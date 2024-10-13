Challenges Remain 6 Months to Go before Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--With just six months to go before the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, there are still a host of challenges for organizers such as slow sales of advance tickets.

The Expo is scheduled to take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island, from April 13 through Oct. 13 next year.

A ring-shaped roof with a circumference of some 2 kilometers, one of the world's largest wooden structures that is regarded as a symbol of the Expo, has been completed. The construction of foreign pavilions, which had been slow, has entered its final stages.

As of Wednesday, about 7.14 million advance tickets had been sold since they went on sale at the end of November last year, only 51 pct of the organizers' target of 14 million.

"We're a little bit concerned about whether the target will be achieved," a business leader in the Osaka area said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]