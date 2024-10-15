2024 POLLS: Ishin May Cooperate if LDP Camp Loses Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), has hinted at cooperating with the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition if it loses its majority in the House of Representatives in the Oct. 27 general election.

"The key factor in determining the government's framework is how many seats each party holds" as a result of the election of the all-important chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, Baba said in a recent interview with media organizations including Jiji Press. "I'll make a decision after seeing the election results."

One aim of Nippon Ishin is to secure seats in single-seat constituencies outside the Kansai western region, the party's home turf, Baba said, pointing to a target of sending all its 162 candidates seeking constituency seats to the Lower House.

"If this is achieved, the possibility of the ruling parties falling short of a majority becomes more realistic," Baba said.

Baba criticized Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for deviating from what he had promised to do before being elected the LDP's president last month, saying that "it's as if he had turned into a different person wearing an Ishiba costume."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]