Japan's Empress Emerita Leaves Hospital

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko left hospital Sunday afternoon after treatment for her fractured right femur.

The 89-year-old former empress underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday after falling at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Oct. 6.

She will live in a wheelchair for a while at the residence while doing rehabilitation for independent walking.

The Empress Emerita is doing well after the surgery and has moved her injured right leg and started training for holding and standing, according to aides. Her pain has been relieved, but it still remains.

Both Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are relieved that she has been discharged from the hospital, according to aides.

