Nihon Hidankyo Reports Nobel Prize Win to A-Bomb Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A senior member of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sunday to report that the group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors was named this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 82, co-chair of the group, known as Nihon Hidankyo, offered flowers at the cenotaph for those who died in and after the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing of the western Japan city, including former co-chair Sunao Tsuboi, who died in 2021.

"We will not give up on the abolition of nuclear weapons," Mimaki vowed to Tsuboi, whose favorite phrase was "never give up," and other victims.

The cenotaph contains a list of atomic bomb victims, who totaled 344,306 as of Aug. 6 this year.

"The atomic bomb victims buried here have called for the abolition of nuclear weapons, which led to the decision to give us the prize this time," Mimaki told reporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]