Cocktails May Hold Key to Boosting Shochu's Presence in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese producers of "shochu" spirits are targeting British bars to market them as alcoholic drinks perfect for cocktails, in the hope of boosting their presence in the British market.

Although Japanese alcoholic drinks are gaining popularity in Britain, shochu, traditional distilled spirits made from grains and vegetables, is less known to the public than sake.

Shochu makers are racking their brains to improve the drink's recognition in the country.

By having famous bartenders serve new shochu-based cocktails and developing shochu products that go well in cocktails, they hope that shochu will establish its presence in bars alongside gin and other spirits.

"We hope that people not familiar with shochu will come to know it through cocktails," said an official of Japanese shochu producer Hamada Syuzou Co.

