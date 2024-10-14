Biden Congratulates Nihon Hidankyo on Nobel Peace Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, on being selected the winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement, Biden sent his congratulations "on behalf of the United States," where many still think that the August 1945 atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary to end World War II.

"We must continue making progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons," Biden stressed.

The statement praised the Japanese national group of hibakusha atomic bomb sufferers "for their historic work to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again."

"This year's Nobel Peace Prize winners embody determination and resilience in the face of tragedy," Biden said. "For decades, the members of Nihon Hidankyo have served as a human testament to the catastrophic human toll of nuclear weapons, telling a story that humanity needs to hear."

