2024 POLLS: LDP Vows Future Abolition of Policy Activity Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will move to abolish policy activity allowances that political parties pay their member lawmakers, Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said Monday.

"There is no doubt about moving toward abolishing the allowances," Moriyama said in an interview with media organizations including Jiji Press.

The LDP's campaign platform for the Oct. 27 election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, says that the party will "consider abolishing the allowance system in the future."

As an immediate measure to address criticism of the system for its lack of transparency, Moriyama emphasized the importance of ensuring that such allowances are not used for purposes the general public would not understand.

Key election issues would be the LDP's response to the slush fund scandal at party factions and the creation of a new Japan through drastic regional revitalization measures, Moriyama said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]