Ceatec Technology Show Kicks Off near Tokyo

Chiba, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Ceatec international digital technology exhibition kicked off in Chiba, a city near Tokyo, on Tuesday for a four-day run.

The trade fair showcases products and services that employ artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to make lives convenient and work efficient.

The event at the Makuhari Messe convention center brings together 808 companies and organizations from Japan and abroad, including startups and universities.

"We have entered a new era that requires us to consider how we face AI to address challenges," Kazuhiro Tsuga, chairman of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, or JEITA, which organizes the event, said in a speech at an opening ceremony.

JEITA expects the exhibition to draw over 100,000 visitors.

