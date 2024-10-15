Obama Congratulates Nihon Hidankyo on Nobel Peace Prize Win

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated on Monday the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, on winning this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The Japanese group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors "built a powerful movement out of personal tragedy and insists upon our common humanity," Obama wrote on X.

He warned that "the threat of nuclear weapons is growing--and the taboo against threatening their use is weakening."

"Nihon Hidankyo's work reminds us that these weapons have a terrible human cost, and that the pursuit of a world without nuclear weapons is an essential part of making sure we leave our children a safer, more secure world," he said.

Obama met with the late Sunao Tsuboi, former co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, in Hiroshima in May 2016, when he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the atomic-bombed city.

