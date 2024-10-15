Fuji Soft to Examine Tender Offer from Bain Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese system integrator Fuji Soft Inc. said Tuesday that it will sincerely consider whether to accept a tender offer proposed by U.S. investment fund Bain Capital.

Bain Capital proposed a price higher than the tender offer by U.S. investment group KKR that is underway.

According to an acquisition plan released by Bain Capital, it will launch a tender offer of 9,450 yen per share from around late October, against 8,800 yen offered by KKR.

Fuji Soft had expressed its approval of KKR's offer, but it said it may change its opinion now that Bain Capital has presented a legally-binding proposal.

Fuji Soft said it did not discuss tender offer conditions with Bain Capital in advance.

