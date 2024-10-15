Keidanren Seeks Global Use of Industrial Data Space

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Tuesday released a proposal calling on the public and private sectors to jointly develop an industrial data space to exchange a large amount of highly reliable data between different countries and industries.

Keidanren hopes that the data space will be utilized to promote decarbonization and foster new industries by linking data among various industrial sectors such as electric vehicles, health and medical care.

"We have a sense of crisis that if we don't work on this now, we'll be in big trouble," Toshiaki Higashihara, vice chairman of Keidanren, told a press conference.

Keidanren called for creating a data space mechanism, led by the Digital Agency, that can be used not only by large companies but also by small businesses.

