Japan Mobility Show Gets Rolling near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Mobility Show, an exhibition of mobility products and services by more than 200 companies and organizations, kicked off on Tuesday at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo.

The event, whose official name is Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024, is designed to promote new business development by encouraging companies including startups to interact with each other. It runs through Friday.

In a speech, Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and also chairman of Isuzu Motors Ltd., expressed hopes that the event "will be an opportunity where startups and others generate new ideas."

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled a portable hydrogen cartridge, the first such product in Japan. Although its release date has yet to be decided, the company expects that it will be used for small mobility products and as an energy source during disasters.

Grill cooking using hydrogen from the cartridge was also demonstrated, showing the product's potential for a society that uses hydrogen widely.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]