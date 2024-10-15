Record 314 Women Vying for Lower House Seats in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A total of 314 women have filed their candidacies for the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election, a record high for any poll of the lower chamber of Japan's parliament under the current Constitution.

The total increased 1.7-fold from 187 in the previous Lower House election in 2021. The share of female candidates grew 5.6 percentage points to 23.4 pct but stayed below the government-set target of reaching 35 pct by 2025. The previous record was 229, marked in the 2009 election.

The number of female candidates endorsed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party rose by 22 to 55, accounting for 16.1 pct of all LDP candidates. The number also marked a record high for the party since Japan introduced the current dual system combining single-seat constituencies and proportional representation blocs for the lower chamber in 1996.

This time, the LDP barred lawmakers involved in its high-profile slush funds scandal from seeking proportional representation seats that would be allocated if they lose contests in single-seat constituencies. The party increased female candidates while reducing constituency candidates put on its proportional representation list.

Komeito, the LDP's ally in the ruling bloc, fielded eight female candidates, accounting for 16.0 pct.

