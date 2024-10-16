2024 POLLS: Parties Pledge Household Support without Debates on Funding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties are trying to lure voters by pledging to implement measures to reduce financial burdens on households ahead of the Oct. 27 general election without specifying revenue sources.

Both ruling and opposition parties also failed to lay out novel growth strategies, critics said.

An economic package promised by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party features cash benefits for and measures to cut utility bills at low-income households.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also LDP head, said in his first stump speech on the campaign trail Tuesday that he intends to compile an extraordinary budget that will dwarf the 13-trillion-yen extra budget for fiscal 2023 in order to fund the envisaged set of inflation relief measures.

The LDP's economic policy pledges reflect the party's tradition of seeking a large-scale budget, people familiar with the matter said, adding that there are only a few measures unique to Ishiba, such as doubling subsidies for regional revitalization.

