Strengthening Japan-U.S. Alliance Top Priority: Iwaya

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Strengthening the response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance is a top priority for the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell on Tuesday.

During the 35-minute meeting in Tokyo, Iwaya said that the Ishiba administration is eager to further develop the bilateral alliance based on past achievements.

Campbell responded that his country will work to strengthen its relationship with Japan, which he called the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

The U.S. official later held talks with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano and reaffirmed the policy of expanding the network of like-minded countries, including the Japan-U.S.-South Korea, Japan-U.S.-Philippines and Japan-U.S.-Australia-India frameworks.

