Japan Raps Israel for Attacking U.N. Peacekeepers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday criticized the Israeli military's attacks on members of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon.

"Attacks against personnel acting for the United Nations cannot be tolerated, and we condemn all threats to the safety of UNIFIL," Iwaya said in a statement.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

