Japanese Animation Film Wins Silver in Student Academy Awards

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese artist Kei Kanamori's film "Origami" won the silver prize in the animation category of the Student Academy Awards at a ceremony in London on Monday.

The film became the first Japanese winner of a Student Academy Award and is eligible to compete for an Oscar in the animated short film category in March next year.

"Origami" is a full computer graphic film that depicts a traditional square piece of paper folded into various living creatures.

Kanamori, who graduated from Digital Hollywood University in Tokyo in March, said in a statement that "it is of great pleasure that a work themed on Japanese culture has been highly evaluated on the stage of Academy Awards."

