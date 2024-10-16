Ex-Nagano Assembly Member Pleads Not Guilty over Wife's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A former member of the Nagano prefectural assembly Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of killing his wife.

Daisuke Maruyama, 50, was indicted for allegedly pressing his 47-year-old wife Nozomi's neck and choked her to death at his home and store in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Sept. 29, 2021.

"I'm not the one who killed my wife," Maruyama said during the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Nagano District Court.

The defense side entered a plea of not guilty, saying that he was at a prefectural assembly-related facility in the city of Nagano at the time of the incident.

In the opening statement, the prosecution asserted that Maruyama drove to his home from the facility and returned after the incident. Regarding the motive, they claimed that the wife did not agree to end the marriage and that Maruyama thought she had to die so he could continue an extramarital affair.

