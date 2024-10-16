Japanese Inmate Stabbed to Death in Hawaii

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese inmate convicted of the 1994 murder of a Japanese psychic and her son has been stabbed to death at a prison in Hawaii, local media reported Tuesday.

Police suspect that 59-year-old man, Raita Fukusaku, was killed by a 38-year-old cellmate.

Prison staff found Fukusaku bleeding on the floor of his cell Sunday night and he was confirmed dead in the early hours of early Monday, according to the reports.

Fukusaku was serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Kototome Fujita, then 56, and her son, Goro, then 21, in Honolulu.

The murder triggered a media furor as Fukusaku became the first Japanese national to be extradited to the United States.

